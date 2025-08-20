The Summer I Turned Pretty's Plot Is Messier Than Sandy Slippers, But We Still Go Back To 'Cousins Beach'
The love triangle set in Cousins Beach, is messier than sandy slippers. Two seasons in, the messy, sun-drenched love does not feel any less knotted. The series has gotten fans waiting for Wednesdays.
The well loved series from the book-nook of Tik-Tok, Jenny Han’s Summer I Turned Pretty, is rolling out season three episodes in the old-school delivery system. With the finale episode, airing mid-September, the week long wait for episodes have somehow managed to stir up some angst in a generation that is living on a steady diet of binge-watching.
The teaser of the final season itself made headlines, for the switch from the pop-queen Taylor Swift's Daylight to Red that left fans pulling hair. Two seasons in, the salt-kissed air of Cousins Beach greets us back with young, messy, sun-drenched love that does not feel any less knotted.
The episodes so far have gotten my roommate and I ranting and even processing up late. Despite our love-hate relationship with the show, we might grow a grey trying to figure how this story is going to end well.
There will be no spoilers here but, the latest episode has left fans unwell, thanks to shockers, heart-wrenching scenes and wholesome moments in the latest episode.
Cause Loving Him Was Red
With costume designer Jessica Flaherty returning for her third season, the clever use of colour in this series continues. The shade of red has become a signature signal to Conrad's (Christopher Briney) presence in a scene.
This has been delivered in delightful details, right from Belly's (Lola Tung) iconic sun glasses when she picks Conrad's call to the pajamas she's wearing at the Beach House during Christmas.
(Image source: thesummeritp/X)
Now this is a bold contrast to the change in Jeremiah's (Gavin Casalegno) wardrobe. Initially spotted flaunting yellow, pastels and easy-going picks in college, he is seen trading these for dull fits like suits and shirts later in the season trying to focus on work.
We also see some well planned messaging via costumes to convey the mood, trickling down to characters like Taylor (Rain Spencer) as she switches from care-free fits to more dresses while helping her mum. Stephen (Sean Kaufman) also picks more put-together pieces this season compared to his earlier laid-back fits.
Speaking of well placed details, this season is also laced with apt and familiar backing tracks from Post Malone, Ariana Grande and more. Fans have also gasped over the clues like the repetition of the Taylor Swift's False God this season.
Side Plots, Fresh Faces And Money Matters
This season also sees side plots growing roots, horizontally and vertically. Story lines like Belly's parents' story, Taylor's mum, Stephen’s colleagues and more also thicken taking the complexity up a notch.
We also see fresh faces like Agnes (Zoé de Grand Maison) and Denise (Isabella Briggs) who deliver stellar performances and effortlessly fit into this world.
Now, as the whole story progresses, we get a peek into deeper issues like and Jeremiah's spending problem.
A friend had once told me that people are now checking credit history before getting married. Yes, the Wedding cake economy is stupid ($750?!) but defaulted credit card bills is no joke.
So this may be why people need to check some credit history. Jeremiah's attitude screams the need for a personal finance lesson for the golden retriever boy. This also does the job of pulling his and Belly's story to a more adult problems compared to their smooth sail in college.
Laurel (Jackie Chung) also does a good job bringing in the voice of reason through the season as well.
(Image source: thesummeritp/X)
Mastermind: Jenny Han Has Us Right Where She Wants Us
In an age where the gap between Gen Z and Millennials is widening, the show has many from both generations hooked. Every episode has a way of ending with a tsunami of emotion evoking scenes, just when you are done screaming, crying and throwing up over the latest developments.
Jenny Han, the adorable author just made her once-every-season cameo in a recent episode. Puppeteering viewers through love and hate for characters, To All The Boys I've Loved Before author has always known how to keep her audience exactly where she wants them to be.
The trailer flaunts scenes of a wedding. With no sight of a wedding in episodes so far, these scenes has given the internet no choice but to wait with wedding jitters.