The Summer I Turned Pretty's Plot Is Messier Than Sandy Slippers, But We Still Go Back To 'Cousins Beach'

The well loved series from the book-nook of Tik-Tok, Jenny Han’s Summer I Turned Pretty, is rolling out season three episodes in the old-school delivery system. With the finale episode, airing mid-September, the week long wait for episodes have somehow managed to stir up some angst in a generation that is living on a steady diet of binge-watching.

The teaser of the final season itself made headlines, for the switch from the pop-queen Taylor Swift's Daylight to Red that left fans pulling hair. Two seasons in, the salt-kissed air of Cousins Beach greets us back with young, messy, sun-drenched love that does not feel any less knotted.

The episodes so far have gotten my roommate and I ranting and even processing up late. Despite our love-hate relationship with the show, we might grow a grey trying to figure how this story is going to end well.

There will be no spoilers here but, the latest episode has left fans unwell, thanks to shockers, heart-wrenching scenes and wholesome moments in the latest episode.