Taylor Swift Breaks Adele's Record As 'The Life Of A Showgirl' Sells 3.5 Million Units In Five Days
The previous benchmark was set nearly a decade ago by Adele, whose album '25' sold 3.482 million units in its debut week back in December 2015.
After Eras Tour and a grand engagement announcement, Taylor Swift has broken yet another record with her latest album 'The Life of a Showgirl'. Released on Oct. 3, Swift's 12th album has surpassed Adele's record for the most first-week sales for an album.
As per Billboard, citing data from Luminate, the album has already moved over 3.5 million units, including 3.2 million pure sales and another 300,000 from streaming.
The previous benchmark was set nearly a decade ago by Adele, whose album '25' sold 3.482 million units in its debut week back in December 2015.
'The Life of a Showgirl' features 12 tracks, including 'The Fate of Ophelia', 'Elizabeth Taylor', and the title collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Available across CD, vinyl, and cassette formats, the album continues to dominate discussions online and off.
Although Swift's album is in its first tracking week—with two more days remaining—her numbers are likely to climb even higher. The final first-week count will be announced on Oct. 12, giving it a few more days to widen the close gap in sales.
The singer has already surpassed her own personal record for weekly equivalent album units. Her previous best debut was 2.61 million with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ last year, a number 600,000 units exceeded by her in just five days.
While 'The Life of a Showgirl' has sold 3.2 million copies in traditional formats, including physical and digital purchases. This approaches, but has not yet surpassed, the record that Adele set with 3.387 million copies of 25 sold in 2015, according to Rolling Stone US report.
Swift’s physical sales surge is largely driven by multiple collectible versions of 'The Life of a Showgirl' launched ahead of release. These include CD variant titled 'Sweat and Vanilla Perfume,' 'It’s Frightening,' 'It’s Rapturous,' and 'It’s Beautiful,' plus vinyl variant versions titled 'The Shiny Bug,' 'Baby, That’s Show Business,' 'Tiny Bubbles in Champagne,' and 'The Crowd Is Your King.'
On the streaming front, 'The Life of a Showgirl' broke the Spotify record for most streamed album in a day within 12 hours of its release. In the preceding days, the streaming service announced that the album received 5.5 million pre-saves in anticipation of its arrival, breaking her own record.
The tracking week for The Life of a Showgirl will close on Oct. 9.
On Oct. 5, after the success of her 12th studio album titled 'The Life of a Showgirl' popstar Taylor Swift announced the addition of eight bonus acoustic tracks. A number of the variants were made available for 24 hours only.