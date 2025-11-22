Tagged Amur Falcons Fly 5,000 Km From Manipur To Africa, Leaving Scientists Amazed

Two 150-gram Amur falcons from Manipur, Apapang and Alang, have stunned scientists by completing an epic 5,000–6,000 km journey from India to Africa in under a week, as part of the Manipur Amur Falcon Tracking Project (Phase 2).

Tagged on November 11 along with a third bird, Ahu, their real-time journey which is shared day by day on social media by senior forest officer Supriya Sahu, has turned into a fascinating story of migration and endurance.

On November 11, Apapang (adult male, orange track), Alang (young female, yellow track) and Ahu (adult female, red track) were satellite-tagged at Chiuluan in Manipur’s Tamenglong district under a joint project of the Manipur Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India.

By November 14, Apapang had already embarked on an astonishing non-stop dash, cutting across central India and reaching the edge of the Arabian Sea, poised for the gruelling 3,000 km ocean crossing to Somalia—one of the toughest flights attempted by any raptor.​