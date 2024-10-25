India's Suru Valley Among National Geographic's 25 Best Places To Visit In 2025

India's Suru Valley has earned a spot in National Geographic's Best of the World 2025 list, marking it as a must-visit destination for adventure travellers. The Best of the World 2025 list is curated by National Geographic's team of explorers, photographers, and editors that highlights one-of-a-kind travel experiences worldwide.

From luxury train journeys through Malaysia to hiking an active volcano in Guatemala, the destinations are must-visits that belong on every traveller's bucket list.

The 2025 list includes a blend of both surprising up-and-coming destinations and timeless locations that have something new and exciting to offer, from a new rock-climbing haven in India to Stockholm's new and lesser-known island-hopping trail.

This year's list features experiences that are beneficial for both locals and travellers, locations where visitors are welcomed and support the destination's environment and community. As usual, the selected getaways span the globe, from Murray River, Australia, to Ocala National Forest, Florida.