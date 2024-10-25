India's Suru Valley Among National Geographic's 25 Best Places To Visit In 2025
The Best of the World 2025 list is curated by National Geographic's team of explorers, photographers, and editors that highlights one-of-a-kind travel experiences worldwide.
India's Suru Valley has earned a spot in National Geographic's Best of the World 2025 list, marking it as a must-visit destination for adventure travellers. The Best of the World 2025 list is curated by National Geographic's team of explorers, photographers, and editors that highlights one-of-a-kind travel experiences worldwide.
From luxury train journeys through Malaysia to hiking an active volcano in Guatemala, the destinations are must-visits that belong on every traveller's bucket list.
The 2025 list includes a blend of both surprising up-and-coming destinations and timeless locations that have something new and exciting to offer, from a new rock-climbing haven in India to Stockholm's new and lesser-known island-hopping trail.
This year's list features experiences that are beneficial for both locals and travellers, locations where visitors are welcomed and support the destination's environment and community. As usual, the selected getaways span the globe, from Murray River, Australia, to Ocala National Forest, Florida.
Suru Valley
The Suru Valley, nestled in the Kargil district of Ladakh, has been highlighted by National Geographic as a top destination for those looking to scale the world's next big climbing hotspot. With rock climbing gaining popularity across India, local enthusiasts are establishing new routes nationwide, and Suru Valley is emerging as a centrepiece for this adventure.
Ringed by snow-capped peaks in the northern Ladakh region, the valley is an alpine paradise with countless granite boulders for all skill levels.
"Join climbers from across the globe at the annual Suru Outdoor Fest in August and September to tackle some 500 boulder problems, warming up with morning yoga and winding down with live music under the stars," National Geographic suggested.
Best Of The World 2025
Antigua, Guatemala
Ocala National Forest, Florida
Bangkok, Thailand
Raja Ampat, Indonesia
Guadalajara, Mexico
Cenobitic Monasteries, Italy
Los Angeles, California
Greenland
Kanazawa, Japan
Eastern and Oriental Express, Malaysia
Brasov, Romania
Cerrado, Brazil
Northland, New Zealand
Senegal
Haida Gwaii, British Columbia
Barbados
Suru Valley, India
Boise, Idaho
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Murray River, Australia
Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa
Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden
Cork, Ireland
Outer Hebrides, Scotland
Tunisia