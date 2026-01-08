Stranger Things Final Battle: Where Were Demogorgons? Duffer Brothers Explain
The creatures have been central to the series since Season 1, and Season 5 hunting, terrorising Hawkins, and reminding viewers of the 'Upside Down’s' most recognisable monsters.
When Stranger Things wrapped its long-running saga with a final showdown against Vecna, one question quickly took over fan discussions: where did the Demogorgons go?
The creatures have been central to the series since Season 1, and Season 5 hunting, terrorising Hawkins, and reminding viewers of the 'Upside Down’s' most recognisable monsters. So when the finale escalated into an all-or-nothing assault on Vecna, many expected a last-stand swarm of Demogorgons, demodogs, and demobats alongside the Mind Flayer. Instead, the whole "demo" contingent was largely absent as the heroes fought on Vecna’s turf.
The Duffer Brothers were asked why no Demogorgons, Demobats, or Demodogs were in the 'Stranger Things' finale— Culture Crave ð¿ (@CultureCrave) January 2, 2026
"Mainly itâs just that Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that. Theyâre there somewhere"
"Weâ¦ pic.twitter.com/tyzc2op1Wj
Where Were The Demogorgons Go?
In a recent interview with The Wrap, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said the simplest in-universe reason is that Vecna didn’t see the sneak attack coming on his home turf.
According to Matt Duffer, the Steve and the group's plan hinges on catching the villain Vecna off guard, meaning he isn’t able to marshal every creature at his disposal in time. Also, Vecna arrogantly believed he needed no "little ant army" to handle Eleven, Steve, and the Hawkins crew.
Duffer said, "Mainly it’s just that Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that. They are there somewhere. We obviously discussed having a demo battle on top of the Mind Flayer battle, but it felt more right to us that why does he need the demos when the Mind Flayer is this giant thing and can attack them? He doesn’t need his little ant army to attack; he’s going to take care of this himself. "
"It’s a giant, desolate planet. If you recall, you see Henry aka Vecna wandering the planet back in Season 4 and at some point in his journey, he does see a demo far in the distance, but it’s not like they’re hanging out in little huts. There’s not like a giant civilisation of demos up there," told Duffer to The Wrap.
Stranger Things Season 5
Season 5 of 'Stranger Things' was the most-watched title worldwide thanks to the three new episodes. Between Dec 22-28, the fifth and final season received 34.5 million views. That marked the season’s second-best weekly total after its debut with 59.6 million views in November, which was Netflix’s best-ever opening week for an English-language title, according to the website.
The series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, revolves around the residents of a fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana. A group of young friends witness supernatural forces and befriend a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven. She opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.
Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower and Linda Hamilton star in the series.