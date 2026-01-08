Stranger Things Final Battle: Where Were Demogorgons? Duffer Brothers Explain

In a recent interview with The Wrap, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said the simplest in-universe reason is that Vecna didn’t see the sneak attack coming on his home turf.

According to Matt Duffer, the Steve and the group's plan hinges on catching the villain Vecna off guard, meaning he isn’t able to marshal every creature at his disposal in time. Also, Vecna arrogantly believed he needed no "little ant army" to handle Eleven, Steve, and the Hawkins crew.

Duffer said, "Mainly it’s just that Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that. They are there somewhere. We obviously discussed having a demo battle on top of the Mind Flayer battle, but it felt more right to us that why does he need the demos when the Mind Flayer is this giant thing and can attack them? He doesn’t need his little ant army to attack; he’s going to take care of this himself. "

"It’s a giant, desolate planet. If you recall, you see Henry aka Vecna wandering the planet back in Season 4 and at some point in his journey, he does see a demo far in the distance, but it’s not like they’re hanging out in little huts. There’s not like a giant civilisation of demos up there," told Duffer to The Wrap.