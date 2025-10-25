Sonu Nigam To Perform Live In First-Ever Concert At Dal Lake — Check Date, Ticket Price, Lineups

In a landmark cultural moment for the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar will host its first-ever large-scale live concert on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

The event, curated by NDTV Good Times, will feature renowned singer Sonu Nigam performing against the picturesque backdrop of Dal Lake and the Himalayan peaks.

Sonu Nigam will perform a selection of his most celebrated Bollywood hits while also paying tribute to legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.

Nigam told NDTV, "It is more special because we have not seen the celebration of 100 years of the late Mohammed Rafi Sahab at Dal Lake. Can you imagine? The whole world knows my connection with my peer, my guru, and my inspiration, but celebrating his legacy at Dal Lake in Kashmir, celebrating the zest of Kashmir, will be really wonderful and special. Looking forward to seeing you all there."