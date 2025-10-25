Sonu Nigam To Perform Live In First-Ever Concert At Dal Lake — Check Date, Ticket Price, Lineups
The concert, curated by NDTV Good Times, will feature renowned singer Sonu Nigam performing against the picturesque backdrop of Dal Lake and the Himalayan peaks.
In a landmark cultural moment for the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar will host its first-ever large-scale live concert on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).
Sonu Nigam will perform a selection of his most celebrated Bollywood hits while also paying tribute to legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.
Nigam told NDTV, "It is more special because we have not seen the celebration of 100 years of the late Mohammed Rafi Sahab at Dal Lake. Can you imagine? The whole world knows my connection with my peer, my guru, and my inspiration, but celebrating his legacy at Dal Lake in Kashmir, celebrating the zest of Kashmir, will be really wonderful and special. Looking forward to seeing you all there."
Srinagar, are you ready?— Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) October 24, 2025
On October 26th, the legendary Sonu Nigam takes the stage at SKICC, Dal Lake.
An evening where music, mountains, and magic come together.
Presented by NDTV Good Times.#NDTVSonuSrinagarConcert#NDTVGoodTimesConcert pic.twitter.com/ezioF6RGhs
Date and Duration Of Sonu Nigam Concert
The valley of Srinagar is poised for a landmark evening on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at SKICC. The concert is slated to last approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes.
Sonu Nigam Live Concert Line-Up
Apart from Sonu Nigam, the opening acts include Srinagar-based singer Qazi Touqeer (winner of Fame Gurukul 2005) along with Kashmiri singer-composer Rauhan Malik.
Sonu Nigam Live Concert Tickets
Tickets for the concert are listed starting at Rs. 499 and are available via District (by Zomato). People may purchase up to 5 tickets per transaction. Tickets for this event are non-refundable.
There is no age restriction for the event, but each individual, including children, must possess a valid ticket, and minors should be accompanied by an adult.
Limited free parking will be available at the venue, and visitors are advised to arrive early to avoid congestion. There is no dress code and the venue is wheelchair accessible, ensuring an inclusive and comfortable experience for all attendees.
A variety of food, beverages, and alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase at the venue. Re-entry will not be permitted once you exit, so guests should plan their movements accordingly.