Shah Rukh Khan Emerges As India’s Most Prolific Star: IMDb Report
The findings come from IMDb’s report titled "25 Years of Indian Cinema," released on Tuesday.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been named India’s most prolific star, featuring in 20 out of 130 most popular Indian movies over the past 25 years, according to a new report by IMDb.
The findings come from IMDb’s report titled "25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000–2025)," released on Tuesday. The analysis is based on the top five most popular Indian movies each year between January 2000 and August 2025, together generating more than 9.1 million user ratings worldwide.
Khan dominated the early 2000s, featuring in eight of the 25 most popular films released between 2000 and 2004, and headlined the top movie for five consecutive years during that period.
Even in years without a release, Khan maintained his presence, consistently ranking in the top 10 of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list every week in 2024.
ALSO READ
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Receive Top Honours
Khan On His Journey In Cinema
Reacting to the report, Khan said the recognition was both “surprising and encouraging.”
"The goal has always been to entertain people and win over their love through storytelling. It’s always been my belief that the power of cinema lies in the fact that it can transcend boundaries of language and culture," he said in a statement.
"To see that my films have entertained people not just in India but elsewhere, is very fulfilling. I am thankful that my journey over these 25 years has been highlighted in the IMDb report…. can’t help but say, ‘picture abhi baaki hai," the 59-year-old actor said.
Khan recently won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, an honour he shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail.
Jawan, which grossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, showcased Khan in a dual role—as Army officer Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, a jailor. Directed by Atlee, the high-octane thriller also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
Currently, Khan is shooting for his upcoming film 'King', alongside Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Shifting Landscape Of Indian Stardom
The IMDb report also noted changes in how stardom functions in India.
In the first five years of the millennium, 13 male leads dominated the 25 most popular films. By contrast, in the last five years, 23 different male stars featured, with only Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Suriya, and Vijay appearing more than once.
"Stars were once engines of success, but today they are a component of a larger machinery," IMDb observed.
"They function less as guarantors of success and more as multipliers of a movie’s intrinsic strengths. The fans of today may line up for a selfie, but they may not show up for the movie," it added.
(With inputs from PTI)