Shah Rukh Khan Emerges As India’s Most Prolific Star: IMDb Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been named India’s most prolific star, featuring in 20 out of 130 most popular Indian movies over the past 25 years, according to a new report by IMDb.

The findings come from IMDb’s report titled "25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000–2025)," released on Tuesday. The analysis is based on the top five most popular Indian movies each year between January 2000 and August 2025, together generating more than 9.1 million user ratings worldwide.

Khan dominated the early 2000s, featuring in eight of the 25 most popular films released between 2000 and 2004, and headlined the top movie for five consecutive years during that period.

Even in years without a release, Khan maintained his presence, consistently ranking in the top 10 of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list every week in 2024.