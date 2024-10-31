Saudi Arabia’s Historical Mud City Seeing Boost In Tourism FDI

(Bloomberg) --The Saudi company tasked with building a mega cultural heritage project in the heart of Riyadh is close to securing $400 million from foreign investors, indicating progress in the kingdom’s efforts to draw private funding into the tourism sector.

Companies from Italy, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates are the latest to make commitments to co-develop hotels and villas at the site, Diriyah Co. Chief Executive Officer Jerry Inzerillo said in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative confab in the Saudi capital.

“What we’re now seeing is not just Gulf investment, Saudi investment but foreign investment,” he said. “People are starting to believe that what we said we were going to do is actually happening.”

Initial agreements were struck at FII and follow on from at least $4 billion in contracts that the firm has awarded since July. Diriyah is a mud-built city in the birthplace of modern Saudi Arabia that’s set to feature hotels, homes, restaurants and cultural sites.

It’s ramping up to meet deadlines set under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda. The site is among few of the so-called giga projects that have opened to the public since Vision 2030 was launched more than eight years ago. Red Sea Global has also launched new ultra-luxury hotels on the Red Sea and Neom recently opened Sindalah Island, though only to select guests.