Satish Shah, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Beloved Indravadan, Dies At 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah, one of India’s most beloved comic performers known for his unforgettable role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. He was 74.

According to family sources, the actor had been battling age and kidney related ailments for the past few months and breathed his last at a suburban hospital early Saturday morning.

Ramesh Kadatala, who has been Shah's personal assistant for over 30 years, said the actor passed away at his residence in Bandra east in the afternoon.

Ashoke Pandit, Shah's friend and industry colleague, also confirmed his demise and said, "It is a huge loss for our industry. He was a very jovial person."

Pandit told NDTV, "With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn't survive. His cremation will take place today. It's a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects. I was coming back from Piyush Pandey's last rites when my family informed me about Satish's passing."