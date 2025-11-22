Return Of The Native: Why Are NRIs Back To Live The Indian Dream

For a select few however, the rise of global capability centres (GCCs) has made it easy for a select few to move back to India. As per Vestian, India now hosts half of the world’s GCCs at 1,700 and most of them are based in Bengaluru. Pune and Hyderabad, which are IT hubs, also see a large chunk of NRIs who are back to work in their home country.

Like in the case of Mrs Reddy, she did not even have to look for a new job. The number of MNCs are increasing in India, which is also giving confidence to well-qualified Indians of job security. A few large Indian companies are keen on hiring talent with global experience and expats can gain from the same.

“Jobs, if you see, are in a state of transition. But, for highly competent people there are jobs. For example, there are cases where tech experts based abroad are brought in either by MNCs or top business houses of India, for CXO roles. Most of them, in their late 40s or 50s move back in leadership roles and most of their children are grown etc, so they can make the shift,” says Pendse.

Patel, who is still scouting for the right opportunity, concedes that there is no red carpet waiting for returnees such as himself. “Tech companies are still strict on hiring, including technical interviews and no great extra points for being an expat. But sometimes a green card or citizenship might give you an edge because companies can make you travel without issues. Also, if you are client facing, expats sometimes are better off in interacting with global clients given their experience,” he adds.

While jobs may exist, few expats can get a clear picture of where they fit when it comes to salaries. Since salaries vary on a scale, it is difficult to make sense of where people stand. Like in the case of Reddy, he had to take a pay cut. “There is a lot of difference in what we make there, and what we make here. But if you look at it on a purchase power parity basis, we are not worse off,” he adds.

Also, there are cases of people forced to move back to India, after a job loss abroad, like Sanskar Kadam. He was working for a tech company in Singapore when he lost his job. Since his son was in Class X, his wife who is also working, had to stay back and move to a much more inexpensive accommodation for the child to complete his studies.

“I should have moved back earlier when I had better job offers,” Kadam laments, as he is now working in Pune for a salary that is much less than what he was making. A lot like him abroad with no assured jobs nor permanent residencies are trying to beat the brunt.