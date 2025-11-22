Ranveer Singh Grooves With Donald Trump Jr And His Girlfriend At Lavish Udaipur Wedding | Watch Video
In a video that is doing rounds, Ranveer Singh is seen coaxing Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson onto the stage. Watch here!
Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, on Friday, created a viral sensation as they took to the dance floor at a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh joining them.
Trump Jr was at the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.
Ranveer, dressed sharp in a black suit, was seen teaching Bettina the signature step from his hit song 'What Jhumka?' while Trump Jr, in traditional attire, joined the dance, encouraging his girlfriend.
Bettina looked gorgeous in a shimmery lehenga as she matched steps with the Dhurandhar star, while the crowd erupted in cheer
The high-profile wedding celebrations of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter continued in full swing in Udaipur as a star-studded sangeet ceremony lit up the Manak Chowk of City Palace.
Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the glittering event on Friday night, which saw several Bollywood celebrities take the stage.
Kriti Sanon performed to her hit number 'Param Sundari', while Jacqueline Fernandez danced to 'Lal Chhadi'. Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor also performed at the sangeet, drawing loud cheers from the guests, according to the wedding management firm.
Several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, are among the 600 guests, according to locals involved in the wedding preparations.
Several international personalities, including singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, are expected to join the celebrations. Security remains tight across Udaipur. Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night, while Rajasthani folk artistes also showcased cultural performances.
The bride, Netra Mantena, will marry NRI Vamsi Gadiraju, with events scheduled from Nov. 21 to 24. The wedding will take place at Jagmandir on the morning of Nov. 23, followed by a reception in the evening. Guests will depart on chartered flights from Dabok airport on Nov. 24.