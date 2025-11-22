Ranveer Singh Grooves With Donald Trump Jr And His Girlfriend At Lavish Udaipur Wedding | Watch Video

Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, on Friday, created a viral sensation as they took to the dance floor at a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh joining them.

Trump Jr was at the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

In a video that is doing rounds, Ranveer is seen coaxing Trump Jr and Bettina onto the stage.

Ranveer, dressed sharp in a black suit, was seen teaching Bettina the signature step from his hit song 'What Jhumka?' while Trump Jr, in traditional attire, joined the dance, encouraging his girlfriend.

Bettina looked gorgeous in a shimmery lehenga as she matched steps with the Dhurandhar star, while the crowd erupted in cheer