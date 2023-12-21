The $292,000 Porsche 911 S/T Is Worth Every Penny

All that said, the S/T is not for everyone. It’s noticeably louder than the heavier GT3, as I quickly learned after riding along with the Porsche spokesperson in one for a bit after lunch as we turned south. The S/T can be described as rattly, which to me is a deliciously analogue feel but will turn out to be taxing on, say, a cross-country jaunt. This is not a grand touring 911; you may not want to sit in traffic with it every day as your chosen commuter, either. It lacks a backseat and rear-wheel steering.