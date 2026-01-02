Weight Of Being One: Pluribus, A Chilling Apocalypse Of Hive-Mind Happiness

Depression is real and we all seek happiness. Thus, when the trailer of a sci-fi show has a catch line which reads, "The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness", one is bound to get intrigued.

In a world where the pursuit of happiness is an enigmatically unending race, Pluribus has the audacity to question what being happy even means. The series has a way of making hope feel heavy, with the core plot effortlessly flowing higher than social constructs and the very fabric of collective reality.

This sci-fi spotlights an 'apocalypse of contentment,' a chillingly serene twist on end-times storytelling that suggests the greatest threat to humanity might just be a hive-mind state of peaceful bliss.