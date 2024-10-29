Only Murders In The Building: New Season With Hollywood Trip Is Double Trouble

Even as new characters, motives and elements unfold, the season still sustains the beauty of what the original fans fell in love with, in season one. With plotlines stretching forward from season three, some characters and scenes manage to bring back a real sense of sweet nostalgia.

With on point wardrobe matching the pace of the plot, Mabel’s signature sweaters only get better while Oliver’s scarfs match the drama.

Just like the broad blend of crime and comedy that the series carries, this season manages to effortlessly braise the plot with weird and wild energy. The comfortable pace of suspense compliments the clues and lingering questions that every episode is seasoned with.

Season four sustains the familiarity, freshness and fun of the story, all while adding layers of mystery, texture and movement to the plot. With movement laced with emotion getting paired with the nuggets of action, wit and wholesomeness, the plot of this season is tied together tighter than a corset.

The intentionality in every explanation that comes through organically for every question is remarkable. References, questions and instances from through out the series are stringed together this season while some may remain unanswered.

The final episodes manage to pull together everything the show has build towards. The fascinating unveiling of the mystery and the depth the finale episode bought to the plot was a priceless wrap up.

PS: Gravey is the good-est dog who sends the investigation into a whole new direction!