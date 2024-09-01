Only Murders In The Building: The Delightful Nexus Of Crime And Comedy Is Intact In Season Four

It's not every day that a show leaves you itching to know what a person who’s just been shot, wrote on the floor with their blood. Season three of Only Murders In The Building had closed with yet another (dramatic pause) murder in the building.

The fourth season of the show intactly brings back the sinfully delightful nexus of crime and comedy. The episode begins with a whiff of the fresh and yet so comfortingly familiar dynamic of the trio. As Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) wrap up the last season of their podcast, the question of what next comes around.

The fact that they “need for a hot fresh dead body, preferably right here” for their show to go on comes up, and is hilariously referred to as, "a flaw in our business model" by Mabel.

Well, the model seems to work just fine this season as the trio find themselves tangled in murder yet again. To be fair, they don’t know what we know, yet.