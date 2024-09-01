Only Murders In The Building: The Delightful Nexus Of Crime And Comedy Is Intact In Season Four
It's not every day that a show leaves you itching to know what a person who’s just been shot, wrote on the floor with their blood. Season three of Only Murders In The Building had closed with yet another (dramatic pause) murder in the building.
The fourth season of the show intactly brings back the sinfully delightful nexus of crime and comedy. The episode begins with a whiff of the fresh and yet so comfortingly familiar dynamic of the trio. As Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) wrap up the last season of their podcast, the question of what next comes around.
The fact that they “need for a hot fresh dead body, preferably right here” for their show to go on comes up, and is hilariously referred to as, "a flaw in our business model" by Mabel.
Well, the model seems to work just fine this season as the trio find themselves tangled in murder yet again. To be fair, they don’t know what we know, yet.
Photo: Still from the show
With Paramount Pictures wanting to do a film on their story, the three are flown out to sunny Los Angeles. The big-headedness of Hollywood is hilariously portrayed through the shallowness of big (fruity) names like Bev Melon (Molly Shannon), Zach Galifianakis (Zach Galifianakis) and Eva Longoria (Eva Longoria).
The beige walls of the Paramount Studio that screams sophistication seemed to set off even more awkwardness, desperation and anxiety in the three. The creators (Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman) have cleverly used this elevated backdrop of showbiz to re-establish the humanness of the much-loved true-crime podcasters. Their painfully awkward behaviour and unhinged quirkiness put them further out of place in the golden frame, that is not even theirs anymore.
(Source: Still from the show)
Dana Covarrubias, the costume designer does a marvelous job in playing with the colours to convey the emotions of the characters. Delightful details like the hues of purple in Oliver's outfit for a party, hints at how hard he is trying to fit in. Mabel’s drop earrings also subtly shows how she goes out of her way to measure up for the space as well.
Fans know that every time Siddhartha Khosla’s eerily playful main tittle starts playing, the tune gets you humming along in expectation of the tangy twists in the episode. Khosla’s note-worthy backing tracks ensure that not a moment is wasted when it comes to building or breaking tension.
With characters like Loretta (Meryl Streep) returning in a grand black dress, the slice of whimsical dreams she has about her life in Hollywood now shines through in her interactions with Oliver. The refreshingly rich visuals of Hollywood, city lights and lavish sunshine becomes a change one never knew they needed, from the closed interiors of the Arconia.
(Source: Still from the show)
Once the plot addresses the murder the pace of the plot picks up remarkably. The fact that this death is more real and personal to the three than a murder they need to solve, brings a lot more layers to the story. The flawlessly smooth and quick build up leaves you needing a minute to collect yourself as the credits play out.
Episode one has managed to pull off a promising trajectory for this season, keeping the beautifully balanced blend of crime and comedy intact. The episode seasoned with clever clues and unanswered questions, ensures that you go back for the next episode.
PS: For the dog lovers, prepare to meet Howard’s (Michael Creighton) new doggo, Gav(e)y who definitely deserves a treat for all the help in solving the mystery.
Show: Only Murders In The Building
Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu
Release: Weekly premiers of 10 episodes