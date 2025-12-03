One In Two Packaged Food Items On Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart Is Junk: Survey

A recent survey has revealed a startling trend: nearly half of all packaged food items listed on quick commerce platforms in India fall under the category of junk food.

The study by LocalCircles, which analysed major platforms such as Amazon Fresh, Flipkart Minutes, Big Basket, JioMart, Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Milk Basket, revealed the growing prevalence of ultra-processed foods and foods high in fat, sugar, and salt in the Indian market.

The findings come amid rising health concerns and policy debates. Earlier this year, the Indian Council for Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition issued updated Dietary Guidelines for Indians, warning against the consumption of UPFs.

These foods, often high in fat and low in fiber and micronutrients, are linked to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and even accelerated ageing. The guidelines also noted that UPFs are widely consumed due to their taste, affordability, and easy availability even in remote areas.