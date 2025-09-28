One Battle After Another Review: The Revolution Is Dead, Long Live The Revolution

One Battle After Another is chiefly a movie about freedom and love. About what freedom means, why people risk safety, comfort, and their entire lives to achieve it. It’s about love, and the love depicted in the film is unapologetic, unabashed, crass and authentic. It empowers characters and it also holds power over them.

It’s also a movie about authoritarianism, the similarities and differences between how it’s practiced in present day and how it has always behaved with politics and polity.

The insecurities of the authoritarian, the self-contradiction, the ignorance of that self-contradiction, be it willful or subconscious. There’s always a new level of “purity” or “strength” for which superiority is to be evaluated. The only constant, is the blunt enforcement of the authoritarian’s will on everyone and everything else.

And a revolutionary who does the same would be something an authoritarian would admire, irrespective of them being stark opposites.