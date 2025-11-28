NSE Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan Receives One World One Family Global Leadership Award
Chauhan has held leadership roles that have shaped India’s capital market structure for more than three decades.
NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Ashishkumar Chauhan received the One World One Family Global Leadership Award on Thursday at the exchange’s headquarters. The award recognises individuals who show ethical leadership and support innovation that leads to positive outcomes.
Chauhan has held leadership roles that have shaped India’s capital market structure for more than three decades. He has been closely involved in building market infrastructure and technology systems that modernised trading and improved access for market participants.
The event drew several senior industry figures, including former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar; A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Ramesh Iyer, former Vice-Chairman and MD of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services; Gowri Shankar, MD and CEO of G&G Group of Companies, Singapore; Sai Prasad, Trustee and CFO of Annapoorna Trust; and Vallabh Bhanshali, Co-Founder and Chairman of the ENAM Group.
Earlier this month, Chauhan received Regulation Asia’s first Lifetime Achievement Award at the Awards for Excellence 2025 in Singapore. The honour acknowledged his contributions to India’s and global financial markets and his work in supporting regulatory standards.
Chauhan, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta, played a central role in the creation of NSE in 1992. He supported technology upgrades such as screen-based trading, satellite communication systems, the Nifty index and derivatives products.
Before joining NSE, he served as Managing Director and CEO of BSE, where he guided the exchange through its listing process and expanded its technology systems.