New And Aspiring Directors Getting OTT Breaks May Be Passe

Screenwriter Sudip Sharma — known for OTT successes Kohraa and Paatal Lok — shared a premonition about the OTT medium in a recent interview with film journalist Suchin Mehrotra: "It's the mid-budget show that is going to die." He added: "The big, shiny shows will stay… if you put money behind a star and if he fails, you don’t lose your job because you have the insurance… you have an excuse." This is a far cry from the dazzling promise of the streaming wave that hit in 2015.

The streaming world has had quite the journey since the mid-2010s. By 2018, it had turned into a legitimate medium of entertainment in India — shows like Sacred Games, Inside Edge, Delhi Crime, and Mirzapur displayed the potential of Hindi-language storytelling when not bound by censorship rules that applied to theatrical films. Once the pandemic hit in 2020, OTT emerged as the go-to place for entertainment — promising new writers, directors, and storytellers opportunities. Come 2024, the scenario is a far cry from this rosy picture.

"It was an unsaid promise," said DM*, who has written and directed shows for several popular OTT platforms, including Amazon Mini TV and Voot. DM* experimented with different creative professions to move closer to his ultimate goal of making films. However, eight years and multiple projects later, he arrived at a harsh conclusion: "With time, you learn that you're getting crumbs after the full plate has been eaten [from]."

What has been the driving force behind this change? It is the complicated nexus between the film industry and the OTT audience.