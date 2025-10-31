Netflix Granted Access To Warner Bros Discovery’s Data Room For Potential Acquisition

Netflix Hires Investment Bank Moelis & Co. to Explore Bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Studio and Streaming Business, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

The video streaming giant, Netflix Inc., is actively exploring a strategic acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s core studio and streaming operations, according to an exclusive report by Reuters. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters revealed that Netflix has retained investment bank Moelis & Co. to advise on a prospective offer.

Moelis & Co. is a notable choice, as it recently advised Skydance Media on its successful bid for Paramount Global, demonstrating experience in handling complex media mergers. Further, the report states that Netflix has been granted access to the crucial data room, which contains the detailed financial information necessary for formulating a formal bid.

This development follows growing speculation surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery, which had recently announced it would begin considering options after receiving several unsolicited offers, including from Paramount Skydance Corp. The Reuters report clarifies that Netflix’s interest appears focused on the prized studio and streaming segments, such as Warner Bros. film and television studios, HBO, and the Max streaming service, but potentially excluding WBD’s "legacy media networks" like CNN, TNT, Food Network, and Animal Planet.

This strategic focus aligns with previous remarks by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who indicated the company was not interested in acquiring traditional legacy assets. Should Netflix proceed with an offer, the acquisition of WBD's studio would grant the streaming leader control over iconic intellectual properties, including DC Comics and the Harry Potter franchises, significantly enhancing its content library and competitive position against rivals like Amazon and Disney.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Moelis & Co. declined to comment on the report, while Netflix could not be reached, according to Reuters.