NDTV PGTI Golf ProAm Hyderabad Sets The Stage For Leadership On The Course

Building on the excitement of Pro-Am in Delhi NCR, NDTV will host the NDTV PGTI Golf ProAm – Hyderabad on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad edition is the ProAm's next milestone to create leadership-led engagements that extend beyond conventional forums. Set at one of India’s most respected championship golf courses, the ProAm brings together leaders from public life, industry, and enterprise in a setting defined by focus, discipline, and shared experience.

Leaders and dignitaries expected to participate include Md. Azharuddin, Minister for Minorities Welfare, Government of Telangana; Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Culture, Government of Telangana; Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Member of Parliament; Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, Congress MP; Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech; Saroja Gaddam, Managing Director, Visakha Industries; Parvathi Reddy Nukalapati, Executive Director, NAR Infra; Dr. P. Raghu Ram, OBE, Founding Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases; and Shilpa Reddy, Fashion Designer and Gladrags Mrs India 2004.

Business leaders and participants at the ProAm will share the fairway with seasoned pros like Mari Muthu R from Bengaluru, Harsh Gangwar from Delhi, Manoj S from Bengaluru,

Shivendra Singh from Delhi, along with a constellation of other stars from the professional circuit.

‘The NDTV PGTI ProAm had an exciting start in New Delhi, and our intent has always been to take the format to key golfing destinations across the country.

Hyderabad is an important city on the Pro-Am calendar, boasting a strong golfing culture and a notable leadership presence. We are delighted to bring the Pro-Am here and create an opportunity for leaders to come together and play alongside professionals,' said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

The NDTV Golf ProAm in Hyderabad represents a natural continuation of a journey that began in New Delhi. As the ProAm s travels across the country, it brings the game to cities that matter on India’s golfing calendar. Hyderabad adds its own character and leadership presence to this growing national franchise. Together, these editions reflect NDTV’s commitment to building meaningful experiences for leaders across the country.