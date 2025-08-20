Motoverse 2025: Royal Enfield's Popular Festival Is Back In Goa — Check Dates, Tickets
Motoverse 2025 will feature a special edition of the Dirt Track with the introduction of a structured club championship.
Popular motorcycling festival Royal Enfield Motoverse is back with its latest edition in Goa from Nov. 21–23.
The three-day festival at the HillTop in Vagator promises an action-packed mix of motorcycling, music, art, and adventure. Motorcycle enthusiasts can expect Motoverse 2025 to feature some of the best custom builds crafted in tandem with the global ecosystem of custom and craft.
MotoReel brings together long-distance rider Nick Sanders, 'The Girl on a Bike' Vanessa Ruck and many others, alongside custom showcases and a gathering of diverse riding communities.
What's New?
Motoverse 2025 will feature a special edition of the Dirt Track with the introduction of a structured club championship that invites workshops, collectives, and riding communities to engage in a series of dynamic events.
Hanumankind, Euphoria, Parvaaz, the Yellow Diary, Thaikkudam Bridge, Medieval Pandits, and Kavya Trehan, are among the musicians who will perform in the festival this year. The global headliner for the event is yet to be announced. The festival will also host performances by rising indie artists.
Apart from these, attendees can expect action-packed races, new and upcoming innovations like the Flying Flea by Royal Enfield, and the Himalayan Electric test bed, also known as HIM-E, along with some surprises for the motorcycling community with exclusive releases and launches.
MotoHub, a new community zone for riders featuring film screenings, interactive spaces, and group activities. The Art of Motorcycling returns with its “Cine-Verse” theme.
Tickets
Tickets are now live online on District.
Early bird passes starting at Rs 2,499. Group bookings unlock special discounts, with rates dropping to Rs 2,299 per person for groups of 10.