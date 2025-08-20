Motoverse 2025: Royal Enfield's Popular Festival Is Back In Goa — Check Dates, Tickets

Motoverse 2025 will feature a special edition of the Dirt Track with the introduction of a structured club championship that invites workshops, collectives, and riding communities to engage in a series of dynamic events.

Hanumankind, Euphoria, Parvaaz, the Yellow Diary, Thaikkudam Bridge, Medieval Pandits, and Kavya Trehan, are among the musicians who will perform in the festival this year. The global headliner for the event is yet to be announced. The festival will also host performances by rising indie artists.

Apart from these, attendees can expect action-packed races, new and upcoming innovations like the Flying Flea by Royal Enfield, and the Himalayan Electric test bed, also known as HIM-E, along with some surprises for the motorcycling community with exclusive releases and launches.

MotoHub, a new community zone for riders featuring film screenings, interactive spaces, and group activities. The Art of Motorcycling returns with its “Cine-Verse” theme.