Mother-Daughter Duo Kiran Desai-Anita Desai's New Novel Among Barack Obama's Favourite Books In 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, former US President Barack Obama shared his cherished tradition of highlighting his favourite reads of the year, in which Indian authors Anita Desai and her daughter, Kiran Desai, have secured spots.

The former US President released his end-of-year "Favourite Books of 2025" list on Friday, featuring Kiran Desai’s long-awaited novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. This is her first novel since the 2006 Booker-winning 'The Inheritance of Loss', and has been hailed as a masterclass in global fiction.

Anita Desai, a three-time Booker Prize finalist, returned to the spotlight this year with Rosarita, a "minimalist miracle" following a young Indian woman in Mexico who uncovers her mother’s hidden past.