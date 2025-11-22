Mosh Pits, Mayhem & Music: Travis Scott Turns Mumbai Into Chaos Maxima

When BookMyShow first confirmed Travis Scott's India debut on April 4, 2025, what began as mere rumour quickly spiralled into nationwide excitement. Delhi was the first city announced, and fans were convinced the rapper’s Circus Maxima tour wouldn't extend beyond the capital. But a few weeks later, Mumbai's prayers were answered with the addition of a second stop at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday.

For the Mumbai show, demand far outpaced supply. Even outside the gates, scalpers and desperate fans hunted for last-minute tickets, some willing to pay above MRP - a scene reminiscent of Coldplay and Lollapalooza but far more intense. Inside, the experience began long before the music. Entering Mahalaxmi race course felt like joining a marathon through clouds of dust, setting off sneezing fits among anyone remotely allergic. Security was equally unforgiving, discarding anything that looked even slightly suspicious including chewing gum boxes and, in my case, a strip of Saridon mistaken for something illicit.

Once inside, the venue came alive with bright lights and a sea of fans dressed in head-to-toe black, many channeling Scott’s “High Fashion” aesthetic. Though gates opened at 5 p.m., seasoned fans knew better than to expect the headliner anytime soon.

Canadian rapper NAV took on opening duties, energising the crowd with hits like 'Lemonade' and even teasing an unreleased single. But once he left the stage, the excitement dissolved into 40 long minutes of… cricket sounds. Quite literally! The speakers echoed with chirping while fans sat tight, refusing to budge from their hard-earned spots.

In a moment that quickly went viral, security personnel sprayed water over the restless crowd even before Scott hit the stage, a tactic to combat the sweltering Mumbai heat. The mist may have been free, but staying hydrated was an entirely different story: a single glass of water required a Rs 500 top-up on the wristband QR, which could then be scanned and used to pay Rs 100 per cup.