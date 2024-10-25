Modern Car Trends We Really, Really Hate

Have you ever been working your way down the highway in a rental car and suddenly the steering wheel refuses to comply with your decision to change lanes? That temporary resistance—part of a supposedly helpful tool called “lane assist”—is meant to prevent you from changing lanes too quickly. But it can be so oddly timed, and jarring, that it distracts you from the road, having the exact opposite of its intended effect (promoting convenience and safety).

Now, more than any other time in the past century, is the most exciting time to buy a car. So why does it feel as though we’re plagued with new innovations that are driving us mad?

The market is saturated with automobile options. There are dozens of electric vehicles and hundreds of hybrids; luxury sedans that (almost) drive themselves; SUVs that can crab-walk and spin; 1,900-horsepower hypercars; and million-dollar sports cars made to look like they’re 40 years old.

Even affordable economy cars offer nearly seamless connections between your vehicle and your smartphone. To make matters more exciting, as automakers in Europe and America battle for every sliver of attention from buyers in their regions, an armada of Chinese automakers is developing even more-advanced, more-affordable wares that could join the mix.

But not every technological gewgaw represents progress. Some are downright annoying, like that lane assist and preemptive braking so sensitive it makes the car feel like a carnival ride on the fritz. (Preemptive braking is a control function that applies the brakes when the car decides its current speed is unsafe.) Drive modes and shifters that involve screens and levers rather than a stick in the center console can also feel like a step back