Lollapalooza India 2026: Linkin Park To Headline Music Festival—Check Details As Tickets Go Live

Linkin Park is all set to headline Lollapalooza India 2026. The 90s rock band sent out a newsletter to fans with the poster ahead of general ticket sales for the festival, as per Rolling Stone report. Millennials who grew up to the tunes of ‘In The End’ are in for a treat, as the band is finally making their debut in India.

Bank of Baroda accidentally revealed Linkin Park as a headliner for Lollapalooza in one of their notification. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the screenshot of the notification, which read, "Experience Linkin Park Live at Lollapalooza 2026." It urged the users to book tickets with their RuPay card on Aug. 26 when the presale tickets went live.

Lollapalooza India 2026 is all set to return to Mumbai for its fourth consecutive edition. The much-awaited music festival will be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

The announcement for the lineup is expected around the end of September or October. The multi-genre music festival will have four stages that will command over 20 hours of live music, creating non-stop, parallel top-tier experiences.

Over the past three editions, global musicians and bands like Imagine Dragons and the Strokes, AP Dhillon, Divine, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, the Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Louis Tomlinson and Hanumankind have performed at the event.