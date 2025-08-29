Lollapalooza India 2026: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti To Headline Festival—Check Full Lineup, Tickets Details
Lollapalooza India 2026: The fourth edition of the much-awaited music festival will be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.
Lollapalooza India 2026: American rock band Linkin Park and Rapper Playboi Carti will headline Lollapalooza India 2026. Other performers at the music festival include YUNGBLUD, EDM star Knock2, LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, and rock band Mother Mother.
The fourth edition of the much-awaited music festival will be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. Metal band Bloodywood will be returning to the Lolla stage with their blend of folk and metal, Prithvi Presents adding some traditional twist to the fest, and Baalti are some of the acts scheduled.
Ankur Tewari, The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera and rising homegrown stars MXRCI will also perform. Lollapalooza India will also feature upcoming indie music discoveries, from Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine to Trance Effect.
The multi-genre music festival will have four stages that will command over 20 hours of live music, creating non-stop, parallel top-tier experiences.
Over the past three editions, global musicians and bands like Imagine Dragons and the Strokes, AP Dhillon, Divine, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, the Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Louis Tomlinson and Hanumankind have performed at the event.
Ticket Sales
The General On-Sale of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 are live on BookMyShow and lollaindia.com.
Customers can also buy the VIP Ticket which gives a dedicated on-field viewing at the main stages and access to the VIP Lounge.
Price: Starts from Rs 9,999 onwards (general)
The music festival is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in partnership with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.