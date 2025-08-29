Lollapalooza India 2026: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti To Headline Festival—Check Full Lineup, Tickets Details

Lollapalooza India 2026: American rock band Linkin Park and Rapper Playboi Carti will headline Lollapalooza India 2026. Other performers at the music festival include YUNGBLUD, EDM star Knock2, LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, and rock band Mother Mother.

The fourth edition of the much-awaited music festival will be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. Metal band Bloodywood will be returning to the Lolla stage with their blend of folk and metal, Prithvi Presents adding some traditional twist to the fest, and Baalti are some of the acts scheduled.

Ankur Tewari, The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera and rising homegrown stars MXRCI will also perform. Lollapalooza India will also feature upcoming indie music discoveries, from Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine to Trance Effect.