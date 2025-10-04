Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Reaches Rs 100 Crore In Just Two Days
Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel that was released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2025, and collected Rs 60 crore on its opening day
Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara Chapter 1, the second installment in the Kantara franchise, has delivered a strong opening at the box office. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram alongside Shetty, who also directed the movie.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 45 crore on its second day, taking its India net collection to Rs 106.85 crore, according to NDTV report. In comparison, the first Kantara collected around Rs 4.6 crore in its first two days. The original film went on to earn just over Rs 400 crore worldwide, the report said. Kantara Chapter 1 has already achieved nearly a quarter of that amount in two days. Analysts expect the film to cross Rs 200 crore over the weekend.
Box Office Performance
The film maintained strong occupancy throughout the day, averaging 82.31%. Morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancy of 60.03% and 90.73%, while evening and night shows filled 86.48% and 92% of seats, respectively, NDTV reported. The film had almost 1,500 shows in Kannada, with Bengaluru alone hosting over 950 screenings, maintaining an average occupancy of 86%.
Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, also a sequel, earned Rs 110 crore in its first two days, placing Kantara Chapter 1 in a similar league.
Opening Day And Celebrity Reactions
The prequel was released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2025, and collected Rs 60 crore on its opening day in India. Several film stars, including Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, praised the film on social media.
Jr NTR wrote on X, “Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success. @shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mind-blowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir's vision.”
Prabhas called the film a “phenomenal film” and “the biggest blockbuster of the year.” He added on Instagram, “Kantara Chapter 1 is a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur, and Hombale Films.”
Yash also shared his appreciation on X, writing, “Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema. @shetty_rishab, your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen. Heartfelt congratulations to @VKiragandur sir and @hombalefilms. @rukminitweets and @gulshandevaiah, you delivered brilliant, powerhouse performances. @AJANEESHB, your music breathes life into those frames. Arvind Kashyap, your spectacular camera work brought that world to life. Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and the entire cast and crew. The light-hearted moments Rakesh Poojary gave to this film now stand as a fitting tribute to his talent. Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!”
The South film industry has widely praised Rishab Shetty and the team of Kantara Chapter 1 for their work.