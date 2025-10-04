Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Reaches Rs 100 Crore In Just Two Days

Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara Chapter 1, the second installment in the Kantara franchise, has delivered a strong opening at the box office. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram alongside Shetty, who also directed the movie.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 45 crore on its second day, taking its India net collection to Rs 106.85 crore, according to NDTV report. In comparison, the first Kantara collected around Rs 4.6 crore in its first two days. The original film went on to earn just over Rs 400 crore worldwide, the report said. Kantara Chapter 1 has already achieved nearly a quarter of that amount in two days. Analysts expect the film to cross Rs 200 crore over the weekend.