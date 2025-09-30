John Mayers To Make India Debut With Mumbai Show In January 2026— Check Ticket Booking Date, Time

Guitar ace and singer-songwriter John Mayer is set to make his long-awaited India debut in January 2026. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will perform on Jan. 22, 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Mayer, one of contemporary music’s most respected artists, masterfully blended pop, rock and blues to earn both critical acclaim and a devoted global following.

He is known for hits like ‘Gravity’, ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’, ‘Daughters’, ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’, ‘New Light’ and ‘Waiting On the World to Change’.