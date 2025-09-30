John Mayers To Make India Debut With Mumbai Show In January 2026— Check Ticket Booking Date, Time
The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will perform on Jan. 22, 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Guitar ace and singer-songwriter John Mayer is set to make his long-awaited India debut in January 2026. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will perform on Jan. 22, 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Mayer, one of contemporary music’s most respected artists, masterfully blended pop, rock and blues to earn both critical acclaim and a devoted global following.
He is known for hits like ‘Gravity’, ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’, ‘Daughters’, ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’, ‘New Light’ and ‘Waiting On the World to Change’.
In an official statement, Mayer said, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."
With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, Mayer’s live collaborations span genres, featuring blues legends like B.B. King and Eric Clapton, as well as contemporary stars such as Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran.
Renowned for his improvisational brilliance on stage, Mayer’s India debut promises not just faithful renditions of beloved tracks but also spontaneous moments of musicianship that have defined his live shows worldwide.
Ticket Sale Date And More
Ticket sales for the concert will open with a limited exclusive Pre-Sale for RuPay credit card holders at 12 p.m. (Noon) on Oct. 12, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.
The General On-Sale of tickets for the concert will go live at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025, on the platform.
The one-night-only performance is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.