India's 'Homebound' Advances To Next Round Of Oscar Voting — Details Inside
'Homebound' is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, also titled 'A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway'.
Neeraj Ghaywan's much acclaimed 'Homebound' on Tuesday is among the 15 films shortlisted in the best international feature category at the 98th Oscars, moving a step close to the final five nominations.
The Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor starrer featured along with 86 global submissions to contenders like Brazil's "The Secret Agent" and Japan's "Kokuho." The final nominations are due January 22, 2026.
Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Hereâs where they land on the map:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 5, 2026
Argentina, BELÃN
Brazil, THE SECRET AGENT
France, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
Germany, SOUND OF FALLING
India, HOMEBOUND
Iraq, THE PRESIDENTâS CAKEâ¦ pic.twitter.com/BayF3hOfeM
The film portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.
Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Homebound' is Ghaywan's second movie after 'Masaan'.
'Homebound' will compete for an Oscar nomination alongside Argentina's “Belén”, Brazil's “The Secret Agent”, French drama 'It Was Just an Accident”, Germany's 'Sound of Falling” and Iraq's 'The President's Cake'.
The other movies in the shortlist include Japan's “Kokuho”, Jordan's “All That’s Left of You”, Norway's “Sentimental Value”, Palestine's “Palestine 36”, South Korean hit “No Other Choice”, Spain's “Sirat”, 'Late Shift' from Switzerland, “Left-Handed Girl”from Taiwan and Tunisian drama “The Voice of Hind Rajab”, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Oscar Award For Best International Feature
The award for best foreign film, now re-categorised as best international feature, has so far eluded India.
Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category -- Mehmood Khan’s “Mother India”, Mira Nair’s “Salaam Bombay” and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s “Lagaan”. Deepa Mehta’s “Water”, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada.
Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' in 2023 was the last film to get shortlisted.
Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian to get an Oscar, bagging the coveted prize in 1983 for the film 'Gandhi'. Other than her, A R Rahman, Resul Pukootty and M M Keeravani have also won individual Oscars.
98th Academy Awards
Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, Jan 22, 2026.
Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for best picture, which has 10. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
