India's 'Homebound' Advances To Next Round Of Oscar Voting — Details Inside

'Homebound' is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, also titled 'A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway'.

The film portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Homebound' is Ghaywan's second movie after 'Masaan'.

'Homebound' will compete for an Oscar nomination alongside Argentina's “Belén”, Brazil's “The Secret Agent”, French drama 'It Was Just an Accident”, Germany's 'Sound of Falling” and Iraq's 'The President's Cake'.

The other movies in the shortlist include Japan's “Kokuho”, Jordan's “All That’s Left of You”, Norway's “Sentimental Value”, Palestine's “Palestine 36”, South Korean hit “No Other Choice”, Spain's “Sirat”, 'Late Shift' from Switzerland, “Left-Handed Girl”from Taiwan and Tunisian drama “The Voice of Hind Rajab”, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.