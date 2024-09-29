In Pictures: A Walk Through The RBI Museum

A seven-foot-wide yap stone (a large stone disc), whale's tooth, cigarettes and salt. What's common? Turns out, they were all used as forms of money!

For anyone with an interest in the history of money — a glimpse of the world before money, its evolution, its many interlinkages with gold, and India's monetary authority, visit the RBI Museum in Kolkata.

A trip to the RBI Museum might just be worth it before one even steps inside. India's monetary authority, the Reserve Bank of India, commenced its operations in 1935 from Kolkata and the heritage structure was its very first home.