'I Don't Drink But I Love To Treat People': Badshah On Launching New Vodka Brand

Interestingly, Badshah himself is not a regular drinker. "I don't drink, but I love to treat people," he said, explaining that he enjoys hosting others. "If you come to my place, I've probably got the biggest and the most versatile bar, courtesy this guy," he said, pointing to co-founder Sani. The idea of Shelter 6 fits neatly into that persona: a non-drinker who still takes pride in curating great liquor for his guests.

When asked why he chose to launch a vodka instead of a gin, whiskey or tequila, Badshah bracketed Shelter 6 as a focused bet rather than a random line extension.

"I think vodka is a really nice, it's a really cool drink," he said, hinting that gin "maybe in the future" could be considered, but for now the team wanted to get vodka absolutely right. In his view, vodka as a category "needs innovation, needs improvement," and there is "a lot of scope for an Indian brand to take over the world."

For Sani, known for his earlier work with whisky brands, Shelter 6 addresses a clear market gap. In vodka, he said, the very top end is often unaffordable, while products at lower price points lack quality. The aim with Shelter 6 is to occupy a sweet spot where consumers get a "brilliant product" at the right price, backed by Badshah’s energy and connect with younger audiences.

The name itself carries both story and strategy. Badshah described 'Shelter' as a word that feels "comforting but still a little rebellious," while the "6" refers to the vodka being six-times distilled and also to their shared lucky number. The drink is produced in Russia using water from what they describe as a major glacial lake near St. Petersburg. "Vodka is 60% water… when we say quality, we mean quality," Sani said, adding that their goal is 'to under-commit and over-deliver.'

From music, Badshah says he brings an obsession with consistency and authenticity. "You have to be consistent and you have to be consistently great at what you give to the people," he said. Branding and flashy campaigns might deliver a short-term spike, but building a legacy, he stressed, needs passion and long-term commitment to the product.

Even as they enter the alcohol business, both repeatedly stressed responsible drinking. Badshah summed up their ethos with a clear message, "If you don't want to drink, don't drink. But if you want to drink, drink the right thing… your body is your temple at the end."