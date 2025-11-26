Gulshan Kumar’s ‘Shree Hanuman Chalisa’ Becomes First Indian Video To Cross Five Billion Views
Uploaded on T-Series’ bhakti channel, the 9-minute-plus bhajan now sits at over 5 billion views, (5,008,284,112) miles ahead of any other Indian upload.
Late music baron Gulshan Kumar’s iconic devotional video 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' has scripted YouTube history by becoming the first-ever Indian video to cross 5 billion views.
The video features Gulshan Kumar and is sung by vocalist Hariharan with music by Lalit Sen. It was released on YouTube on May 10, 2011.
Over 14 years, it has grown from a popular prayer track to a global digital phenomenon, amassing more views than blockbuster Bollywood songs and viral Punjabi or Haryanvi songs.
Filmibeat quoted Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series saying, "Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including mine. My father, Gulshan Kumar ji, devoted his life to taking spiritual music to every household, and this milestone is a reflection of his vision."
"Crossing 5 billion views and also being YouTube's top 10 most viewed videos of all time is not just a digital achievement; it reflects the unwavering devotion people have in this country. We are humbled and honoured that T-Series has been able to bring this sacred chant to devotees across the world. This accomplishment inspires us to keep creating content that uplifts, connects, and celebrates India's spiritual heritage," added Kumar.
The devotional track's success stands out in a area usually dominated worldwide by children’s songs and pop hits like Baby Shark Dance, Despacito along with videos that cater to kids, which are watched on loop.
Unlike many modern pop songs that spike in views due to paid ads or viral trends, this video has accumulated views steadily over more than a decade, largely by repeat listening in homes, temples and workplaces, daily aartis, and festival streaming spikes during Navratri and Hanuman Jayanti.