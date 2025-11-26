Gulshan Kumar’s ‘Shree Hanuman Chalisa’ Becomes First Indian Video To Cross Five Billion Views

Late music baron Gulshan Kumar’s iconic devotional video 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' has scripted YouTube history by becoming the first-ever Indian video to cross 5 billion views.

Uploaded on T-Series’ bhakti channel, the 9-minute-plus bhajan now sits at over 5 billion views, (5,008,284,112) miles ahead of any other Indian upload.

The video features Gulshan Kumar and is sung by vocalist Hariharan with music by Lalit Sen. It was released on YouTube on May 10, 2011.

Over 14 years, it has grown from a popular prayer track to a global digital phenomenon, amassing more views than blockbuster Bollywood songs and viral Punjabi or Haryanvi songs.