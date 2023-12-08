From Skincare To Health & Fitness: Here's What Drove Kriti Sanon To Take On Multiple Ventures
A good product does not have to be expensive, she says.
Actor Kriti Sanon's passion for skincare helped find the gap that existed in the $19 billion domestic industry.
She wanted to create something that will not only be used but that can simplify people's lives and that could be problem-solving, Sanon said on Friday.
Among her other business ventures, the National Award winner is the co-founder and chief customer officer of her skincare company, Hyphen. "I am a skin nerd; I got into understanding skincare during Covid."
Apart from her skincare brand, she also owns a health and fitness company, The Tribe, and a production house, Blue Butterfly Films.
A good product does not have to be expensive, Sanon said. "This brand (Hyphen) we have made for consumers thinking that everyone must be able to afford it."
Most of the time, we are paying for other things like packaging and other needless things, not for the product, she said. "Our maximum concentration goes on the product."
"We keep the packaging simple as we don't want to hike the price as we are trying to hyphenate quality and affordability," she said.
All of the actor's business ventures come from her deep passion. "Anything (business ventures), if it comes out of just being passionate about it, you do it right because you will really get into it."
Sanon also wished luck for the new beginning of NDTV Profit, saying that she is "happy that this channel is back."