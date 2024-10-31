From Baahubali To Kalki 2898 AD: Here's Why Prabhas Is The Biggest Superstar In India
A true pan-India superstar, his films consistently smash box-office records across languages, propelled by a commercial charm that sets him apart from his peers.
In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, few stars have crossed regional boundaries as seamlessly as Prabhas. Known for his powerful performances and broad appeal, Prabhas has carved out a unique position, enjoying immense popularity not only in his native Telugu industry but across Bollywood and beyond.
Let's break down the key factors that highlight his impact as one of India's most influential stars.
Pan-India Star
Prabhas stands apart as the first major pan-India star, giving him an advantage that no other actor holds. Unlike most other actors who have achieved monumental success within specific regions, Prabhas' appeal cuts across linguistic and regional boundaries. While the Khans dominate Bollywood and Vijay Thalapathy leads in Tamil cinema, neither has managed the kind of multi-regional success that Prabhas has.
His reach across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets is unmatched, establishing him as an actor with a nationwide fanbase. This unique advantage is unparalleled, and will remain challenging for others to achieve in the future.
Major Franchises And Cinematic Universes
Prabhas' career has evolved beyond standalone films, as he now leads several major franchises that continue to capture audiences. Currently, he is part of the Kalki, Salaar, and Animal (Spirit) franchises. These are massive franchises that will continue to grow with each new installment.
His involvement in these projects follows the trend of other blockbuster series, like Bollywood's Stree, where audiences follow storylines across multiple films. This expansion into franchises is helping Prabhas grow his influence, as each installment of his movies adds new layers to his on-screen persona and strengthens his fanbase.
Growing International Appeal
South Indian films have found a strong following internationally, especially among the Indian diaspora. The US has emerged as a key market, where films like Salaar have performed phenomenally well. This trend began with Baahubali, and has continued with films like RRR.
Value for OTT and Satellite
Being a pan-India star brings additional value beyond theatrical business. All pan-India films receive offers from different OTT platforms for various language rights. For instance, Netflix purchased Kalki's Hindi OTT rights, while Prime Video acquired the rights for other languages. Similarly, Salaar's Hindi rights are with Hotstar, while other versions are on Netflix. This multi-platform strategy immediately increases the value of OTT rights to at least double that of a single-platform release.
Best ROI On Films
Prabhas' films are not only successful but also profitable for investors. Following the enormous success of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which earned Rs 1,810 crore with a budget of Rs 250 crore, Prabhas has delivered successive hits. Saaho, Adipurush, and Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire all saw significant returns on high production costs. His latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, which was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 600 crore, earned Rs 1,200 crore, demonstrating the continued financial success of his films. The recent box office statistics showcase Prabhas as an actor with the best return on investment for producers.
With a rare combination of pan-India reach, involvement in major franchises, international recognition, and high ROI, Prabhas is certainly one of Indian cinema’s most influential stars.