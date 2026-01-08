Shark Tank India: 'Why Your Companies Closed?' Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal Spar Over Failed Investments

A light-hearted negotiation on Shark Tank India's fifth season boiled over after boAt co-founder Aman Gupta challenged fellow investor Anupam Mittal with the blunt question, "Why did some of your companies close down?"

The exchange unfolded during a pitch from Mumbai couple Varun Duggirala and Pooja Jauhari for EMoMee, a children’s "micro-story universe" that drops short lessons on YouTube and is building towards toys and experiences.

The founders sought Rs 1 crore for 2% equity, sparking interest across the panel and a debate about whether content or distribution matters more in scaling an intellectual property.

Gupta, who told the founders he had worked with Duggirala in the early days of boAt's creative strategy, argued that "content is king, but distribution is God", pitching himself as the partner to take EMoMee mainstream, reported The Indian Express.

Mittal pushed back, insisting he understood digital distribution best and that he wanted a bigger stake to get closely involved.