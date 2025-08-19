Lollapalooza India 2026 Returns To Mumbai For 4th Edition — Check Ticket Booking Date
The announcement for the lineup is expected around the end of September or October.
Lollapalooza India 2026 is all set to return to Mumbai for its fourth consecutive edition. The much-awaited music festival will be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.
The announcement for the lineup is expected around the end of September or October. The multi-genre music festival will have four stages that will command over 20 hours of live music, creating non-stop, parallel top-tier experiences.
Over the past three editions, lakhs of fans have gathered for over 60 hours of live music featuring more than 100 artists from around the world and India’s thriving independent music community.
The earlier editions of the music festival had global musicians and bands like Imagine Dragons and the Strokes, AP Dhillon, Divine, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, the Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Louis Tomlinson and Hanumankind headline the event.
Ticket Sales
Ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2026 will open with a limited exclusive Pre-Sale for RuPay credit card holders at 11 a.m. on Aug. 26. The General On-Sale of tickets for the festival will go live at noon on Aug. 28.
The 2026 edition will also introduce RuPay Amplified Access, offering vouchers for select Lolla India must-haves, such as merchandise, cocktails and select secret dishes that are sure to be a culinary delight, along with VIP privileges like access to an exclusive shaded experience zone, fan pit access and more, adding a fresh layer to the festival’s immersive and inclusive vibe, ensuring there’s something unforgettable at every turn.
The music festival is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in partnership with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.