Japan's Hit 'Demon Slayer' Anime Sequel Shatters Own Box Office Record

22 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST i
The Demon Slayer series, a historical fantasy centered around a revenge-seeking boy warrior, is part of Sony’s ambitions to parlay popular anime IP into a fresh array of content. (Photo: X/@DemonSlayerUSA)

The Japanese smash-hit anime series Demon Slayer has shattered its own opening weekend box-office record, raking in over ¥5.5 billion ($37 million) with the release of a second movie on Friday.

Three-day takings for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle surpassed a ¥4.6 billion ($31 million) record set by the first film’s release in October 2020, Sony Group Corp.-owned producer Aniplex Inc. said Tuesday. 

The Demon Slayer series, a historical fantasy centered around a revenge-seeking boy warrior, is part of Sony’s ambitions to parlay popular anime IP into a fresh array of content. 

Earlier this year, the Tokyo-based entertainment giant launched a streaming-focused anime production house between units Aniplex and Crunchyroll. That follows deepening investment and a media alliance with powerhouse anime publisher Kadokawa in December.

The first Demon Slayer movie, Mugen Train, broke Japan box-office records to take in more than ¥40 billion ($271 million) during its local run, toppling the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away. The original manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge was a best-seller in its own right, in addition to inspiring several TV series. 

Shares in the film’s distributor Toho Co. closed 4.1% higher on Tuesday, following the movie’s opening weekend.

