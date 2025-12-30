Ramayana, Jailer 2 To Toxic, Dhurandhar 2 — Indian Movies To Look Forward To In 2026
Border 2, King, Jana Nayagan and Dragon are some of the other much-anticipated films in 2026.
The year 2026 will feature a glamourous lineup of fascinating contributions to the hallowed halls of Indian cinema.
But it's hard to make time in a day to do a bit of research and decide which movies look promising, and which ones might not be as interesting.
NDTV Profit will save you that time as we cover the topmost interesting projects to look out for this year.
Ramayana
The epic by sage Valmiki which tells the story of the revered Lord Rama, an esteemed deity in the Hindu pantheon of Gods, will have a cinematic adaptation helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari.
It is expected to utilise cutting-edge special effects from the company, Prime Focus, which did the VFX for Hollywood blockbusters like Transformers to bring to life the cosmic tale about the triumph of good over evil in vivid detail.
The film will release in Deepavali.
Jailer 2
World renowned superstar and cinema icon Rajinikanth will return to theatres in Jailer 2.
Comic actor Yogi Babu is also expected to make an appearance, with reports of Bollywood A-listers such as Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan potentially joining the cast.
Directed by Nelson who is well known for his eccentric plots and dark comedy, Jailer 2 may prove to be an entertaining and memorable affair.
King
Bollywood's quintissential charismatic superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make return in 2026 in the ambitiously titled King.
Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, best known for masala action films like War and Pathan, the film's plot is reportedly inspired by Luc Besson's Leon The Professional, which follows an assassin who takes a 12-year-old girl under his wing after her family is murdered by corrupt US federal agents.
The film is slated to release in October 2026.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Kannada action star Yash will star in the period piece gangster film titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Kannada superstar Yash will star in the period piece gangster film titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups which, according to promotional photos, is likely to be a historical fiction film set in the 1920s, as evidenced by Yash sporting a fedora and wielding a tommy gun looking like he stepped out of South Indian version of Dick Tracy.
The cast is stacked with other A-listers such as Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release in March 2026.
Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge
The sequel is expected to continue its predecessor's ambitious mix of political intrigue and crime drama.
The second installment of the ambitious spy thriller that captivated audiences across India, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, as it has been tentatively titled, will continue the story of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari who is expected to face off against 'Bade Sahab', the mastermind behind Pakistani terror attacks.
Starring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, along with other industry heavyweights such as R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, the sequel is expected to continue its predecessor's ambitious mix of political intrigue and crime drama, with possible new locales such as Amritsar, Mumbai and Kasol, as indicated by news regarding shooting locations.
The film is expected to release in March 2026 and is likely to clash with Toxic.
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan will be Tamil Superstar Talapathy Vijay's final film as an actor.
Jana Nayagan will be Tamil superstar Talapathy Vijay's final film as an actor, according to reports, after which he is set to retire from acting and pursue a career in politics like many others before him.
Not much is known about the film's plot, but the political undertone of the title (People's Hero) and the posters depicting Vijay's character being adored by swathes of people along with the tagline 'Torchbearer Of Democracy', may imply that it is a political drama.
Reports, however, have widely classified it in the action thriller genre.
The film will also feature Pooja Hedge as the co-lead as well as the Bobby Deol, making his third appearance in a South Indian production.
Jana Nayagan is set to release in January 2026.
O' Romeo
The film is expected to star prominent Bollywood acting powerhouses such as Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar and Shakti Kapoor.
Vishal Bharadwaj, the dramatic storytelling auteur that reinterpreted Shakespeare for Indian cinema with heavy hitters like Omkara and Haider, will helm a gangster drama set in Mumbai right after India gained independence.
The film's narrative is expected to explore the rise and the evolution of the sprawling metropolitan expanse of the restless beating heart of India's commerce that we now know as Mumbai through the lens of its underworld.
The film is anticipated to release in February 2026.
Dragon
NTR is expected to sport a leaner look with a bushy beard and will do his own stunts, of which there will be many according to reports.
Dragon is an ambitious collaboration between director Prashanth Neel, who is known for mass action films like KGF and Salaar, and Telugu film star NTR Rama Rao Jr of RRR fame.
The film is likely to release in June 2026.
Ikkis
Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, with veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat featuring in key supporting roles.
Ikkis is a cinematic portrayal of the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the youngest recipients of India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the narrative follows Khetarpal's efforts and sacrifices before he laid down his life at the age of twenty-one in service of the nation.
The project is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, of Andhadhun fame, known for his grounded characters and gripping storytelling. With his steady behind the camera, the movie is likely to be absent of the tired tropes seen in recent Indian war films and is instead expected to capture the rich interior lives of soldiers.
The movie is expected to come out in January 2026.
Peddi
Telugu director Bucchi Babu Sana's sophomore production Peddi will be a sports drama set in rural 1980s Andhra Pradesh.
Telugu director Bucchi Babu Sana's sophomore production Peddi will be a sports drama set in rural 1980s Andhra Pradesh, starring Ram Charan as the titular character alongside Jahnvi Kapoor, as he plays a determined villager who aims to unite his community through cricket.
The score will be composed by AR Rahman, and the film is set to release in March 2026.
Border 2
Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 film Border.
Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 film Border, which dealt with the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The sequel revisits the setting but will focus on the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force.
Actor Sunny Deol will return for the sequel in a new role, and he will be joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
The film is slated to release in January 2025, close to Republic Day.