'Dunesday' To Odyssey — Hollywood Movies To Look Forward To In 'Brand New' Year

The long awaited fourth installment of Marvel's blockbuster Avengers superhero film franchise, Avengers: Doomsday has a Herculean task of following up 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which came out nearly a decade ago and was seen by many as the conclusive end for the protagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Downey Jr is expected to return, this time as Marvel Comics' most iconic supervillain Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man, who was the face of the franchise. The film is also expected to feature characters from Fox's X-Men franchise along with major returning MCU characters.

Bringing back beloved actors from previous adaptations has been a recurring motiff of Marvel's recent endeavours as seen in Deadpool & Wolverine with the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Spider-Man: Far From Home featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as Spider-Man.

Despite the movie's ambitious casting, it remains to be seen if the MCU's reliance on nostalgia might finally prove stale for audiences, or if it will revitalise the franchise.

The film is slated to release on Dec. 18, 2026.