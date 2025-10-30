Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai: Bailamos Singer Thanks Fans For Love

Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias, took thousands of fans into a sea of nostalgia with his classic hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos' with his debut performance in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old singer captivated over 25,000 fans with his performance spread over 90 minutes, in the commercial hub of Mumbai, at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex. This is his third visit to the country, the first being in early 2000 and later in 2012.

At around 8.20 pm, Enrique appeared on stage with his band members, looking effortlessly cool in all-black attire and his signature cap. He began the concert with his songs like 'Subeme La Radio', 'Freak', 'Chasing The Sun', 'Be With You', 'Heartbeat', 'Cuando Me Enamoro', and many others.

He said, "Namaste, Mumbai, raise your hands", before transporting fans back in time with his crowd favourites like 'Hero', 'Tonight', 'Bailamos', and 'Bailando'. The infectious energy rippled through the crowd, with fans of all ages singing along and swaying to the rhythm.

"Thank you… Thank you so much. I came here in 2004 first. It feels amazing (to be here)," Enrique said to his ardent fans, who gathered from various parts of India to attend the concert.