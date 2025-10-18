Diwali Corporate Gifting: From Suitcases To Air Fryer, Here Are Eye-Popping Gifts Received By Employees
Diwali season, every year, throws up some truly unusual gestures ranging from generous to downright scandalising.
From "anything but soan papdi" to luxury hampers, employers are getting inventive with festive gifting. Diwali season, every year, throws up some truly unusual gestures ranging from generous to downright scandalising. Here are five standout examples making headlines (plus one enduring classic that still stuns).
Info Edge Gifts Air Fryer
A video surfaced on Instagram showing employees dressed in traditional attire, proudly holding their Diwali gifts which was an air fryer and a small box. The clip, captioned "If you’re still getting ‘Soan Papdi’, please resign," quickly went viral as viewers shared humorous reactions.
According to NDTV, the video was posted by an employee at a Noida-based agency and featured dry fruits, fancy candles, and sweets in the small box. The visible celebration and the tongue-in-cheek caption captured social media attention.
Silver Bar, Coffee Machine From Kohler
Employees of Kohler have been enthusiastically sharing videos of the lavish Diwali hampers they received this festive season.
Each hamper reportedly included an assortment of gifts, featuring a 20-gram pure silver bar, an air fryer, a premium coffee machine accompanied by gourmet coffee, a traditional copper diya, tea candles, assorted sweets, and a selection of skincare products.
Chicken Masala for Temple Staff in Maharashtra
Not all employees had a good surprise, some even had a shock of their lives. Employees working at the renowned Vitthal temple in Pandharpur were given chicken masala packets as their festive gift, according to NDTV. The gifts were given by the BVG company, which provides outsourced staff, including security guards and other employees, to the temple. The company's decision to give chicken masala has sparked widespread outrage.
Cars and Motorcycles for Top Performers
In 2024, Mitskind Healthcare from Haryana gifted 15 employees Tata Punch and Maruti Grand Vitara cars, while Chennai’s Team Detailing Solutions handed 28 cars, including Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai models, and 29 bikes to high-performing associates.
In the same year, in the hills of Kotagiri, a tea estate owner surprised his team with Royal Enfield bikes worth over Rs 2 lakh each, adding a personalised, celebratory touch by joining the recipients on a joyride.
Honorary Mention: Apartments as Festive Bonuses
No Diwali gift list is complete without the one who started the trend. Surat’s well-known diamond merchant, Savji Dholakia of Hare Krishna Exports, is known for his extravagant gifting is not new. In 2018, Dholakia of Hari Krishna Exports gave 600 cars to staff, alongside apartments and cash deposits for others.
This extravagant gifting catapulted Savji to instant fame and also cemented it as a legendary reference point for festive rewards.