Diwali Corporate Gifting: From Suitcases To Air Fryer, Here Are Eye-Popping Gifts Received By Employees

A video surfaced on Instagram showing employees dressed in traditional attire, proudly holding their Diwali gifts which was an air fryer and a small box. The clip, captioned "If you’re still getting ‘Soan Papdi’, please resign," quickly went viral as viewers shared humorous reactions.

According to NDTV, the video was posted by an employee at a Noida-based agency and featured dry fruits, fancy candles, and sweets in the small box. The visible celebration and the tongue-in-cheek caption captured social media attention.