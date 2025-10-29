Diljit Dosanjh Gets Threatened By Khalistani Group Over Nov 1 Concert
The threat from Khalistani goons comes after Diljit Dosanjh was seen touching the feet of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's who they allege publicly incited genocidal mobs on October 31, 1984
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday allegedly received threats from the Khalistani separatist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) regarding his concert in Australia scheduled on November 1 in Melbourne, as reported by NDTV.
The action comes after Dosanjh was seen touching the feet of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's who they allege publicly incited genocidal mobs on October 31, 1984, with the slogan "khoon ka badla khoon." (Blood for Blood).
In a statement, US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Khalistani group SFJ said Dosanjh "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
The outfit alleged that Bachchan on October 31, 1984, had "publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' - 'Blood for Blood' - a call that unleashed death squads that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India.
"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," NDTV quoted Pannun. The Akal Takht Sahib has declared November 1 as "Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day."
Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his new tour, 'Aura' in October and November. He is reportedly the first Indian artist to headline stadiums in Australia, with massive shows in Sydney and Melbourne. After Parramatta, Brisbane, Dosanjh is slated to perform in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth in his Australia 'Aura' tour. The SFJ threat comes before his Melbourne concert.
What Is Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)?
SFJ is a US based group advocating for a separate Sikh state called Khalistan. It was founded in 2009 by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and has been declared an unlawful association in India due to its involvement in anti-national activities, support for separatists, and alleged incitement of violence.
The group is known for organising the Khalistan Referendum and is involved in a legal and political dispute with the Indian government. The official X account of SFJ has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.