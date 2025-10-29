Diljit Dosanjh Gets Threatened By Khalistani Group Over Nov 1 Concert

In a statement, US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Khalistani group SFJ said Dosanjh "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The outfit alleged that Bachchan on October 31, 1984, had "publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' - 'Blood for Blood' - a call that unleashed death squads that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India.

"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," NDTV quoted Pannun. The Akal Takht Sahib has declared November 1 as "Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day."