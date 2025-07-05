Raj From DDLJ Is No Indian Woman's Dream In 2025 — Here's What They Want In Their Partner

Gone are the days, hopefully, when harassing a woman on a moving train was seen as 'peak romance'. The 'bad boy' in leather jacket fever seems to be fading away. No amount of songs sung over a ukulele in an open mustard field can portray someone like Raj as the 'it' boy anymore. So what can?

According to a survey by an Indian dating app called QuackQuack, emotional intelligence, maturity, kindness, and efforts are some traits which the modern-day Indian woman looks out for in their romantic prospects.

The survey includes 7,615 female users of the app from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, aged between 22 to 35 and debunks a lot of conjectures surrounding "the dream man" for women.