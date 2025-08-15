Coolie Review: Lokesh Lowballs Rajni Tribute
Coolie is underwritten, underbaked and underwhelming.
There is a sequence in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie where the protagonist Deva (a spectacular Rajnikanth) is telling young women in a hostel to take it easy, while he dispatches a hoard of goons. The women are scared and unsure of what to do or expect, while Deva is clearly having a field day doing what he does best.
That could pretty much describe the experience of watching Loki’s first ever outing with Rajni, as an audience member unfamiliar with either of the two men. I am not that audience member.
At 74, Rajni is neither comfortable with his dance sequences, nor with the prolonged action sequences. But you give the man a pass for the 50 years of entertainment he has provided. Moreover, the Super Star turns on his epic charm and style like he has rarely done in recent years. The hair flick, the cigarette roll in his mouth, the swagger, as only Rajni can do.
What About Loki Though?
In the last six years there are only a few directors from Tamil cinema who have made a pan-Indian audience excited about his releases. Right from the sleeper hit Kaithi (2019), which kickstarted the Loki Cinematic Universe, to the 2022 multi-starrer Vikram which established Loki as a universe-builder. The commercial success of Leo (2023) was a further extension to this ability.
But Coolie is underwritten, underbaked and underwhelming. While most of his band of collaborators continue (Anirudh Ravichander’s music, Stunt-duo Anbarivu, Philemon Raj on the edit table and costume designer Praveen Raja), his writing partner Rathna Kumar had to exit the project due to scheduling issues.
Maybe it’s the poor world building, or maybe it is the underdeveloped characters, or was it the fact that I could not recall most character names after the credits started rolling?
Soubin Shahir’s Dayalan is the standout villain of the film. Rachita Ram’s Kalyani is also incredibly watchable, continuing Loki’s run of small characters played by women who leave a large impact on the viewer.
Nagarjuna’s Simon is a bold play at the irreverent, lost-his-marbles-villain trope. I still could not buy the 65 year old 6 foot Telugu star getting thrown around by an actor 10 years his senior.
Kannada superstar Upendra has the better of the three extended cameos in the film. Sathyaraj, the second best cameo does more than the third, with maybe four lines of dialogue.
Since Surya’s delicious Rolex cameo as the main bad guy in Vikram, Aamir’s entry in Coolie was something to watch out for. But this was truly laughable. There is no way anyone takes this character seriously, not even Aamir Khan.
As a viewer one waited for the understanding of stardom that Loki showed with Kamal Hassan in Vikram. Loki is almost reverential in his approach there. By all means, Rajni’s stardom is not an inch lower. But what we ended up with was a half-hearted cash grab.