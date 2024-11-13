Coldplay Announces Fourth Show In Narendra Modi Stadium — Check Booking Date And Time

This follows the earlier announcement of two performances in Mumbai, set for Jan. 18-19, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium. These shows will mark Coldplay's first full-fledged concerts in India, a significant milestone for the band and their fans in the country. Coldplay's last performance in India was back in 2016, when they participated in the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a third Mumbai show was also added, scheduled for Jan. 21, 2025, at the same venue.

The 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, which began in 2022, has been one of the biggest tours in Coldplay's career, with performances spanning across continents. The band, known for hits like 'Yellow', 'Fix You', and 'Viva La Vida', consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.