NDTV ProfitPursuitsColdplay Announces Fourth Show In Narendra Modi Stadium — Check Booking Date And Time
ADVERTISEMENT

Coldplay Announces Fourth Show In Narendra Modi Stadium — Check Booking Date And Time

Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" tour expands in India with a fourth show set for Ahmedabad, following high demand for tickets.

13 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coldplay brings its world tour to India in January 2025, with concerts in both Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Fans can book tickets for the Ahmedabad show at Narendra Modi Stadium from Nov 16, marking the band’s first concert in the city. (Source: Coldplay/X)</p></div>
Coldplay brings its world tour to India in January 2025, with concerts in both Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Fans can book tickets for the Ahmedabad show at Narendra Modi Stadium from Nov 16, marking the band’s first concert in the city. (Source: Coldplay/X)

British rock band Coldplay has added a fourth concert date in India as part of their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour. The newly announced performance will take place in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, making it the band's first show in the city.

The announcement was made by BookMyShow.Live through its official social media handle on X, which read: "Coldplay adds a FOURTH SHOW in India!' Music of the Spheres' World Tour is coming to Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25! Tickets are on sale from Nov. 16 at 12 PM IST. More updates coming your way!"

This follows the earlier announcement of two performances in Mumbai, set for Jan. 18-19, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium. These shows will mark Coldplay's first full-fledged concerts in India, a significant milestone for the band and their fans in the country. Coldplay's last performance in India was back in 2016, when they participated in the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a third Mumbai show was also added, scheduled for Jan. 21, 2025, at the same venue.

The 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, which began in 2022, has been one of the biggest tours in Coldplay's career, with performances spanning across continents. The band, known for hits like 'Yellow', 'Fix You', and 'Viva La Vida', consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

ALSO READ

Chris Martin Confirms Coldplay’s Final Two More 'Proper Albums' Ahead Of India Tour In 2025
Opinion
Chris Martin Confirms Coldplay’s Final Two More 'Proper Albums' Ahead Of India Tour In 2025
Read More

Fans eager to attend the newly announced Ahmedabad show can book tickets starting from Nov. 16, 2024, at 12 PM IST via the official ticketing platform.

Tickets for Coldplay's earlier concerts in Mumbai went on on sale on BookMyShow at 12 p.m. IST on Sept. 22. According to BookMyShow, ticket prices for the Coldplay India Tour 2025 ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000 for the 4-hour concert.

ALSO READ

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Ticket Prices Hit Almost Rs 1 Lakh Minutes After Official Sale Begins
Opinion
Coldplay Mumbai Concert Ticket Prices Hit Almost Rs 1 Lakh Minutes After Official Sale Begins
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT