Coldplay Announces Fourth Show In Narendra Modi Stadium — Check Booking Date And Time
Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" tour expands in India with a fourth show set for Ahmedabad, following high demand for tickets.
British rock band Coldplay has added a fourth concert date in India as part of their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour. The newly announced performance will take place in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, making it the band's first show in the city.
The announcement was made by BookMyShow.Live through its official social media handle on X, which read: "Coldplay adds a FOURTH SHOW in India!' Music of the Spheres' World Tour is coming to Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25! Tickets are on sale from Nov. 16 at 12 PM IST. More updates coming your way!"
This follows the earlier announcement of two performances in Mumbai, set for Jan. 18-19, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium. These shows will mark Coldplay's first full-fledged concerts in India, a significant milestone for the band and their fans in the country. Coldplay's last performance in India was back in 2016, when they participated in the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.
Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a third Mumbai show was also added, scheduled for Jan. 21, 2025, at the same venue.
The 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, which began in 2022, has been one of the biggest tours in Coldplay's career, with performances spanning across continents. The band, known for hits like 'Yellow', 'Fix You', and 'Viva La Vida', consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.
Fans eager to attend the newly announced Ahmedabad show can book tickets starting from Nov. 16, 2024, at 12 PM IST via the official ticketing platform.
Tickets for Coldplay's earlier concerts in Mumbai went on on sale on BookMyShow at 12 p.m. IST on Sept. 22. According to BookMyShow, ticket prices for the Coldplay India Tour 2025 ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000 for the 4-hour concert.