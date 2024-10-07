Beyond The Ticket Price: Coldplay, Diljit, And India's Evolving Economic Landscape

Tunisha Mishra, a 22-year-old makeup artist in Mumbai earning Rs 20,000-25,000 per month, spent Rs 12,000 to buy two tickets to a Coldplay concert for herself and her partner.

"For me, it is justified to spend so much money on the tickets because I wanted to experience this and not just to show off," she said, adding that she has come across people who are buying concert tickets for a price that is five to 10 times higher than the original price.

"Coldplay’s return to India is a rare opportunity, and spending on it adds to a joyful experience. It’s a difference between what you watch on TV and experiencing it live with friends and family," said Shubhan Tryambake, a Coldplay fan who spent Rs 29,500 on tickets for the concert.

And it’s not about the ‘Coldplay fever’ or about the ‘ticket reselling scam'. What’s noteworthy is how people are spending much more on experiences. Shyam, who works at a consulting firm in Mumbai and earns around Rs 1.8 lakh a month, also spent Rs 28,000 for his ticket for the Coldplay concert. He mentioned that a similar trend was seen when Diljit Dosanjh's concert was announced recently.

"Resellers were inflating prices, where people are buying Rs 3,000 tickets for Rs 30,000," he said. Shyam didn't buy those tickets then but couldn't pull his hands from the Coldplay tickets.

Mohammad Yahya Abrar, a 30-year-old finance manager at a midsized firm in Mumbai, spent around Rs 40,000 to purchase four tickets for his family to watch the Coldplay concert in January.

"Attending a live concert is incomparable to watching performances on reels or television. It's meant to be experienced in the right environment," he said.