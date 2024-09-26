Missed Out On Mumbai Tickets? Coldplay Abu Dhabi Concert Could Be Your Answer
Compare the prices and costs for a chance to see Coldplay live without breaking the bank.
If you've missed the chance to secure tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai shows and need something to 'Fix You', there's still hope.
You can catch Coldplay live without resorting to expensive black-market tickets. Better yet, you could turn it into an international trip by attending one of their concerts abroad. Here’s how.
Coldplay is currently on their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour, and they’ll be performing in Abu Dhabi on 11, 12, and 14 January. General ticket sales begin on 27 September.
Let’s compare the costs for a Coldplay show in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi for someone travelling from Delhi.
Cost Comparison: Mumbai vs Abu Dhabi
NDTV Profit
Delhi to Mumbai
Coldplay will perform in Mumbai on Jan. 18, Jan. 19, and Jan. 21. According to BookMyShow, ticket prices range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000. However, on resale websites like Viagogo, prices have surged to lakhs.
For a fan travelling from Delhi to attend the concert on Jan. 18, a round-trip flight starting on Jan. 17 costs approximately Rs 11,000. Accommodation near the DY Patil Sports Stadium, the concert venue, is priced at an average of Rs 35,000 for the duration of Jan. 17-19, according to MakeMyTrip. Some hotels in Mumbai, however, are charging up to Rs 1 lakh for two nights during the concert period.
In total, the cost for the most expensive ticket (Rs 35,000) would amount to Rs 81,000, and for the cheapest ticket (Rs 2,500), the total would be Rs 48,400.
These are just the standard prices. Indian fans had quite an "Adventure of a Lifetime" trying to secure tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai concert, with black-market sellers pushing ticket prices "Up&Up" into the lakhs.
Delhi to Abu Dhabi
The tickets for Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concert at Zayed Sports City Stadium range from 195 AED to 1,495 AED, equivalent to Rs 4,443 to Rs 11,618. Taking the highest ticket price of Rs 11,618, a round-trip flight between Delhi and Abu Dhabi averages Rs 25,000, as per MakeMyTrip.
A 48-hour UAE transit visa costs AED 55, or Rs 1,253. Accommodation at City Seasons Al Hamra Hotel, which is 14 km from the concert venue, costs Rs 19,579 for a stay from Jan. 10-12.
Altogether, attending the Abu Dhabi concert with the most expensive ticket would cost Rs 57,450. For the cheapest ticket, it would come to Rs 50,275. These costs may vary depending on the duration of your stay and the type of ticket you purchase. Even so, the best tickets are significantly cheaper than those being resold for the Mumbai shows.
Coldplay Fever
In addition to Abu Dhabi, Coldplay will be performing in cities like Melbourne, Sydney, and Hong Kong, among others.
At the Abu Dhabi concert, Coldplay will be supported by Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna.
So, if you're disappointed about missing out on Mumbai tickets, there are still plenty of chances to see Coldplay perform under 'A Sky Full of Stars'. And if you’re undecided about where to go, just remember, "lights will guide you home."