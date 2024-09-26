Missed Out On Mumbai Tickets? Coldplay Abu Dhabi Concert Could Be Your Answer

If you've missed the chance to secure tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai shows and need something to 'Fix You', there's still hope.

You can catch Coldplay live without resorting to expensive black-market tickets. Better yet, you could turn it into an international trip by attending one of their concerts abroad. Here’s how.

Coldplay is currently on their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour, and they’ll be performing in Abu Dhabi on 11, 12, and 14 January. General ticket sales begin on 27 September.

Let’s compare the costs for a Coldplay show in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi for someone travelling from Delhi.