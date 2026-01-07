Can E-Commerce Crack The Jewellery Code With Affordable Luxury?

India’s jewellery market is going digital — but with clear limits. A new industry report by Deloitte India shows that while discovery has decisively moved online, trust-heavy transactions are still firmly anchored in physical stores. The result is an 'affordable luxury' sweet spot where e-commerce is scaling fast, even as big-ticket purchases resist the shift.

According to Deloitte’s consumer survey, over 80% of online jewellery purchases are priced at Rs 50,000 or below. These tend to be lightweight, standardised pieces — often bought for low-involvement gifting or self-purchase. High-value jewellery, especially wedding-related buying that accounts for more than half of the market, remains predominantly offline.