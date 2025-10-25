Butter Garlic Naan To Amritsari Kulcha: Indian Breads Rule The World In New TasteAtlas Ranking

According to TasteAtlas, four Indian specialities of bread are in the top 10. Butter garlic naan, praised for its soft crumb, charred blisters and unmistakable glaze of butter and garlic, stands at the numero uno position.

Amritsari kulcha follows at No. 2, celebrated for its crisp exterior and spiced potato filling, a trademark of the Punjab city that lends the bread its name. Also in the global top ten are parotta (No. 5), the flaky, laminated street-food staple of southern India, and classic naan (No. 7).

It should be noted that kulcha is also a variety of naan. There are also many varieties of naan, including kulcha (a flatbread stuffed with a filling of nuts, raisins, potatoes, or onions) and garlic naan, topped with butter and crushed garlic. Traditionally, naan is served hot from the oven, slightly charred, and brushed with ghee, an Indian clarified butter. It is usually consumed as an accompaniment to a variety of dishes.