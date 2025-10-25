Butter Garlic Naan To Amritsari Kulcha: Indian Breads Rule The World In New TasteAtlas Ranking
The updated list from food guide TasteAtlas is compiled from thousands of verified user ratings through mid-October 2025, showcasing India’s range of tandoor-baked and griddled flatbreads.
Indian breads have swept the latest global bread rankings from food guide TasteAtlas, with butter garlic naan crowned No. 1 worldwide and Amritsari kulcha taking the No. 2 spot.
TasteAtlas - Indian Specialties In Top 10
According to TasteAtlas, four Indian specialities of bread are in the top 10. Butter garlic naan, praised for its soft crumb, charred blisters and unmistakable glaze of butter and garlic, stands at the numero uno position.
Amritsari kulcha follows at No. 2, celebrated for its crisp exterior and spiced potato filling, a trademark of the Punjab city that lends the bread its name. Also in the global top ten are parotta (No. 5), the flaky, laminated street-food staple of southern India, and classic naan (No. 7).
It should be noted that kulcha is also a variety of naan. There are also many varieties of naan, including kulcha (a flatbread stuffed with a filling of nuts, raisins, potatoes, or onions) and garlic naan, topped with butter and crushed garlic. Traditionally, naan is served hot from the oven, slightly charred, and brushed with ghee, an Indian clarified butter. It is usually consumed as an accompaniment to a variety of dishes.
Varieties Of Breads In Top 100
Beyond the top 10, a dozen more Indian breads rank in the top 100: paratha (No. 16), aloo naan (No. 26), cheese/paneer naan (No. 52), bhatura (No. 54), roti (No. 70), aloo paratha (No. 78), laccha paratha (No. 80), paneer kulcha (No. 85), rumali roti (No. 88) and puri (No. 98).
The breadth of entries reflects India’s regional diversity and technique, from leavened tandoor breads to whole-wheat, skillet-cooked staples and festival favourites fried to a golden puff.
According to the website, "TasteAtlas food rankings are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognise real users and that ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings, and give additional value to the ratings of users that the system recognises as knowledgeable."
The "Top 100 Breads in the World" list was last refreshed on October 15, 2025. About 29,464 ratings were recorded, of which 19,432 were recognised by the system as legitimate.